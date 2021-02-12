Advertisement

Preparing for Touchdown: Mars Rover lands next week

NASA’s Mars Rover, Perseverance, will land on the Red Planet next Thursday. It’s main mission is to search for signs of ancient life & return rock/soil samples to Earth.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NASA’s Mars Rover, Perseverance, will touch down in the 28-mile wide Jezero crater next Thursday. Years of testing & development as well as a nearly seven month journey lead up to next week’s landing. Only 40-percent of missions to Mars from any space agency are successful. That’s because getting a space craft to Mars is no small task. Landing it on the rugged surface is even more difficult.

In this mission, NASA scientists are relying on a technology called terrain-relative navigation. Think of it as the most hi-tech version of auto-pilot known to exist. There’s not a single living soul aboard Perseverance. So there’s no one to make a quick course correction by looking out a window. With this technology, Perseverance takes photos on its approach to the landing site. The photos are compared with onboard maps from satellite imagery. The computer can quickly determine exactly where the Rover is - accurate to 200 feet or less. It can then redirect the spacecraft away from known hazards or other obstacles - just in case the folks back on Earth are a little off.

Without this technology, scientists say Perseverance would have a 80-85% chance of a safe landing. With this technology, there’s a 99% chance the rover will land safely & successfully. For more on the latest mission to Mars, visit NASA’s website.

