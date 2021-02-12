Snow Totals From Thursday Into Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As expected, light snow led to fluffy accumulations across southern Wisconsin Thursday evening into Friday morning. Totals ranged from 1-3 inches across our area with Madison officially picking up 1.8 inches. This brings the seasonal total to 38.3 inches which is running slightly above our 35.3 inch to date average. The snow depth now stands at 13 inches in Madison which is one of the deeper snow packs we have had in several years.

Another round of snow is likely Friday into Saturday and will produce similar totals around southern Wisconsin. Remember, with temperatures being so cold salt will not be very effective and many communities are switching out for more of a sand mixture. Expect slick and snow covered roadways throughout much of the weekend.

