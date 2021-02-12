Two arrested in Columbia Co. after 10-mile vehicle pursuit

TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday following a 10-mile chase down Highway 22.

According to a news release, sheriff’s deputies were notified by a motorist that a vehicle had nearly struck them head-on around 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

The deputy went to search for the suspect vehicle and eventually came across a vehicle that fit the description pulled over on the side of Highway 22 near Highway 51 in the Township of Leeds. As the deputy parked behind the vehicle and walked up to it, the car sped away quickly and drove northbound on Highway 22.

Columbia Co. continued, saying the deputy pursued the vehicle at speeds as high as 95 mph for 10 miles. A different deputy deployed a tire deflation device on Highway 22 near Highway 16, which was able to deflate all four tires of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle stopped on the entrance ramp Highway 16 and deputies were able to take two male suspects into custody.

Columbia Co. noted that the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and both suspects were taken to Columbia County Jail. The driver, 44-year-old Melord L. Acklin, was charged with an alleged OWI, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, a probation hold and eluding.

Passenger Netrell S. Phillips, 39, was charged with alleged possession of cocaine, possession of THC and a probation hold.

No one was injured as a result of this pursuit.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident.

