Advertisement

Two lanes on 1-39 are closed after car carrier slips and tips over

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes on 1-39/90 are closed after a car carrier slipped and tipped over due to slick road conditions Thursday night.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the call came in around 11:30 p.m. about the tipped car carrier at mile marker 156 near Stoughton. Several cars fell off the car carrier blocking two lanes lanes.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Auto repossession applications at the lowest they've been in 5 years in Wisconsin, according to...
Wisconsin “strict protections” for consumers experiencing auto repossession
Wisconsin “strict protections” for consumers experiencing auto repossession
Wisconsin “strict protections” for consumers experiencing auto repossession
DHS adds demographics, percent of Wisconsinites vaccinated to COVID-19 dashboard
DHS adds demographics, percent of Wisconsinites vaccinated to COVID-19 dashboard
DHS adds demographics, percent of Wisconsinites vaccinated to COVID-19 dashboard