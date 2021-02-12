Two lanes on 1-39 are closed after car carrier slips and tips over

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes on 1-39/90 are closed after a car carrier slipped and tipped over due to slick road conditions Thursday night.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the call came in around 11:30 p.m. about the tipped car carrier at mile marker 156 near Stoughton. Several cars fell off the car carrier blocking two lanes lanes.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

