U.S. Attorney Scott Blader announces resignation

(NBC15)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scott Blader announced he will be resigning from his position as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin on Feb. 26.

Blader has served in this position since 2017, according to a news release.

“Serving as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career,” U.S. Attorney Blader said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the extraordinary men and women in the U.S. Attorney’s Office who deserve the true credit for our successes.”

He has focused his efforts on reaching all law enforcement agencies in his district, combating violent crime and fighting distribution of lethal drugs. He also spent time introducing initiatives targeting child exploitation and human trafficking, the district office noted.

As a U.S. Attorney for the Western District, he also spent time as a member of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committees for Native American Affairs, Management and Personnel Issues and Opioid and Heroin Interdiction.

The district office did not mention why Blader was resigning.

