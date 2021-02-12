Wisconsin Gov. Evers gets vaccinated for coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has joined the growing ranks of Wisconsin residents and governors across the country who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, receiving his first shot Friday at a clinic not far from the state Capitol.

Evers, 69, was eligible because of his age. Vaccinations were made available to anyone over age 65 as of Jan. 25.

“I encourage every Wisconsinite to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them—that’s how we are going to kick this pandemic to the curb for good and get back to our Wisconsin way of life,” the governor said.

According to the state health department, more than one-in-three people in that age group have gotten at least their first shot.

Evers’ wife, Kathy, was vaccinated earlier this week. Evers, a cancer survivor, had said that he would not jump the line and get the vaccine before his doctor said it was available to him as an eligible member of the public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.