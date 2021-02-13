Advertisement

Chocolate truffles are Wisconsinites’ favorite Valentine’s Day candy, analysis shows

Lago's: Chocolate Truffles shot
Lago's: Chocolate Truffles shot
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to what candy Wisconsinites love the most on Valentine’s Day, we have two words for you- chocolate truffles.

Zippia conducted an analysis using Google Trends to find out what kind of candy residents love the most, and determined that truffles were the candy that peaked in its search volume two weeks ahead of the holiday.

Louisiana, Connecticut and New Hampshire all agreed with Wisconsin that chocolate truffles were the way to go on Valentine’s Day.

The company also found that 45 out of the 50 states prefer chocolate when it comes to their Valentine’s Day candy, with exceptions including conversation hearts and candy necklaces.

The most popular Valentine’s Day candy was chocolate covered strawberries- which the company noted was a controversial add-in to decide if they considered these to be candy. Chocolate roses and M&M’s tied for second place, the study notes.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire

Latest News

Evers’ plan lets some cities collect sales tax, increases county cap
Madison resident Todd Femrite scopes up a bucket of sand to treat the sidewalks and driveways...
Exchanging salt for sand in cold temperatures
Proposal to raise taxes
Gov. Evers proposes increase to county, city sales taxes
Dane Co has slippery roads
Cold temperatures and snow create slippery conditions in Dane Co.