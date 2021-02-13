DHS: Over 200k Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data on Vaccine Distribution from the Department of Health Services (DHS) indicates more than 200,000 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

DHS numbers show over 940,000 vaccines have been administered in the state. The report comes after the agency recorded more than 6,000 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19, with 10 new deaths on Saturday.

The latest COVID-19 report from the DHS also revealed 752 new cases were recorded in the past day, bring the seven day rolling average down to 806. The last time the rolling average was around the 800 mark was mid-September of 2020.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 71 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity—up a percentage point from last week Saturday.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “high” level of case activity. All Wisconsin counties are being categorized as “very high” or “high” in case activity level at this time.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 554,800, according to DHS.

