Advertisement

DHS: Over 200k Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data on Vaccine Distribution from the Department of Health Services (DHS) indicates more than 200,000 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

DHS numbers show over 940,000 vaccines have been administered in the state. The report comes after the agency recorded more than 6,000 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19, with 10 new deaths on Saturday.

The latest COVID-19 report from the DHS also revealed 752 new cases were recorded in the past day, bring the seven day rolling average down to 806. The last time the rolling average was around the 800 mark was mid-September of 2020.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 71 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity—up a percentage point from last week Saturday.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “high” level of case activity. All Wisconsin counties are being categorized as “very high” or “high” in case activity level at this time.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 554,800, according to DHS.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine

Latest News

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. today for most of the state.
Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Continue
Valentine's Day Cards
Valentine's Day Cards
Resident Nancy poses with a Valentine's Day bear at Our House Senior Living in Janesville.
Valentine’s gifts spread the love at Janesville senior living home