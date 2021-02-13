Emergency plane landed at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Dispatch says at 7:06 a.m. on Saturday a call for an emergency landing at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Janesville Fire Dept. and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Janesville Police Dept. tells NBC15 that the plane appears to have landed safely.

