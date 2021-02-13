Advertisement

Emergency plane landed at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport

Janesville Fire Dept responded to a call for an emergency landing.
Emergency Plane landing
Emergency Plane landing(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Dispatch says at 7:06 a.m. on Saturday a call for an emergency landing at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Janesville Fire Dept. and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Janesville Police Dept. tells NBC15 that the plane appears to have landed safely.

This is a developing story and NBC15 News is working to learn more information and will update this article when it becomes available.

