Feeling near -30°F Sunday morning; Wind Chill Warning issued

Breezy NW winds will make near -15°F air temperatures feel like -30°F to -35°F. Western counties are under a Wind Chill Warning tonight.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill WARNING for Grant, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, Adams, & Juneau counties thru noon Sunday. The rest of the NBC 15 viewing area - including Madison - is under a Wind Chill Advisory through Sunday afternoon.

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Adams, Juneau, Richland, Vernon, Crawford, & Grant Counties. The rest of the NBC 15 viewing area is under a Wind Chill Advisory through noon Sunday.(WMTV)

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the negative teens. A NW wind of 10-15 mph will make for wind chills below -30°F. Areas farther west of Madison could reach or even dip below -40°F wind chills Sunday morning.

Wind Chills & Frostbite Times - Sunday 8AM
Wind Chills & Frostbite Times - Sunday 8AM(WMTV NBC15)

An arctic high-pressure center has moved in behind Saturday’s snowfall. Most places around south-central Wisconsin received 1-2″ of snowfall. Madison’s Dane County Airport picked up 1.6″ of snow - as did NBC 15. The quickly clearing sky will allow lows to tumble to dangerous levels. Highs on Sunday will only make it into the negative single-digits. Wind chills will likely remain in the negative teens throughout the day. Monday morning will also feature dangerous lows and wind chills.

Clouds return tomorrow and stick around through Monday. A passing mid-level disturbance will generate significant snowfall across the southern Midwest tomorrow. The very edge of that snowfall may clip portions of southern Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Areas south of a line from Jefferson to Janesville stand a chance of picking up another dusting of snowfall on Monday.

Temperatures gradually moderate as the arctic high-pressure moves East throughout the week. Highs will bounce from near-zero on Monday to the teens by Tuesday/Wednesday. The next weather system to impact southern Wisconsin moves by on Thursday. Snowfall is possible across much of southern Wisconsin. The track will be closely monitored over the next several days.

Highs by next weekend may approach or even surpass average - into the 30′s!

