Light Snow And Arctic Air For The Weekend

Slick Roadways Likely
1-2 inches likely
1-2 inches likely(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new round of snow expected to welcome the weekend. Light snow will develop around midnight and continue through at least midday Saturday before tapering off from west to east. Totals will be very similar to our last system and in that 1-2 inch range of very fluffy snow. With temperatures remaining in the single digits above or below zero, salt will not be much help. Roadways will be slick and snow covered through much of the weekend.

As the snow pushes out late Saturday, skies will start to clear. While a few clouds and flurries are possible Sunday, the bigger story will be a reinforcing shot of arctic air. Highs by Sunday will likely be held below zero with overnight lows in the double digits below zero. Wind chills to kick off next week could be in excess of 40 below zero bringing the threat of frostbite and hypothermia.

A slow, but steady warm up will happen next week. While we will still be below normal, overnight lows will jump back above zero and afternoon highs could top out close to 20 degrees for the second half of the week. Outside of a few flurries early next week, the pattern looks much calmer as well.

