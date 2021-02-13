Madison Originals: Parthenon Gyros unveils new menu, Greek yogurt snacks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parthenon Gyros has been a State Street staple for decades. Co-owners Erin and Dimitri Vranas have a Madison love story of their own. The couple first met outside of Parthenon back in 2006.

“He found me months later when I was working in a restaurant,” remembers Erin Vranas. “We’ve been together ever since that.”

At the start of the year, Parthenon Gyros unveiled a new menu in addition to their traditional Greek favorites.

“We’re excited for you to come down and give some of it a try,” said Vranas.

The restaurant has also launched a new to-go item, Greek Yogurt Chips.

“I wanted a snack that tastes good and was good for you,” said Vranas. “I wanted to create something of our own.”

They are currently selling the Yogurt Chips at Parthenon and working to get them in local retailers.

During this time, Parthenon Gyros is also giving back to the workers on the frontline. At the start of the pandemic, the restaurant launched the ‘Send-A-Sandwich’ campaign to local healthcare workers. To learn more about donating a meal to and supporting local businesses, click HERE.

