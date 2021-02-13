Advertisement

Milwaukee PD stages traffic stop to assist with surprise engagement

WITI Fox 6 2016
WITI Fox 6 2016(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the Milwaukee Police Department had no problem playing cupid to help one couple with a memory that will last a lifetime.

In a video posted on Thursday, Milwaukee PD explains that they are pulling over a woman named Liana under the guise that the taillights on her car are not working.

The officer asks her if she was aware of that and if he can look at her ID. The officer also offers to show her what he is talking about, if she wouldn’t mind getting out of the car.

The department notes that Liana has no clue that her boyfriend Taylor, the passenger in her car, has a very important question to ask her. As the two get out of the car and meet each other outside, Taylor gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him.

She said yes!

Congratulations to the happy couple.

#MKEPD #MKECommunity #MPDDistrict7 made a difference in some lives during this traffic stop! Look for the whole story coming soon!

Posted by Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, February 5, 2021

