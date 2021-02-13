Advertisement

More snow, near record cold and dangerous wind chills weekend

Wind chills could be as low as 35 degrees below zero this weekend.
Forecast Wind Chill - Sunday 8AM
Forecast Wind Chill - Sunday 8AM(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Winter is going to tighten its grip on Wisconsin this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to a round of light, fluffy snow Saturday and subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills Saturday and Sunday. The bitterly cold weather will stick around through early next week. Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the potential of subzero temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills.

First Alert Day - Saturday
First Alert Day - Saturday(WMTV NBC15)

It’s very cold and snowy Saturday morning. Morning lows will generally range from -10 to - 5 degrees. A northwest wind at 5-15 mph is adding a big wind chill factor. Wind chills could be as low as -25 degrees. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect. Make sure to bundle up and cover up as much exposed skin as possible. Frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Snow will continue to develop across the area first thing Saturday morning. With the cold temperatures, it’s not going to take very long for snowy and slick spots to develop on the roads.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

The widespread snow will continue through lunchtime on Saturday. The snow will taper off from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon. Most of the the falling snow should be out of the area by 5PM. Widespread snowfall totals will be between 1-2″ of snow. The type of snow that will accumulate will be light and fluffy. Even though the falling snow will move out this afternoon, expect snowy/slick roads through Sunday morning.

Snowfall Forecast - Saturday
Snowfall Forecast - Saturday(WMTV NBC15)

Saturday afternoon will be cold. High temperatures will only range from 0 to 5 degrees. With a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, wind chills will not come close to 0 degrees. Wind chills will likely range from -20 to -10 degrees.

Near record cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows temperatures will range from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. The forecast low for Madison is -12 degrees. The record low for Madison on February 14 is -13 degrees (1951). With a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, wind chills could be as low as -35 degrees. With wind chills this low, frostbite could develop in less then 15 minutes. A WIND CHILL WARNING and WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Near Record Cold
Near Record Cold(WMTV NBC15)

Sunday is the coldest day in the extended forecast. High temperatures on Sunday will struggle to hit 0 degrees. Wind chills will stay 10 to 20 below zero. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of snow late Sunday through early Monday.

Wind Chills & Frostbite Times - Sunday 8AM
Wind Chills & Frostbite Times - Sunday 8AM(WMTV NBC15)
Frostbite First Aid
Frostbite First Aid(WMTV NBC15)

The start of the workweek will be cold. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the single digits. Lows will be subzero Monday and Tuesday nights. This cold snap of weather will finally come to an end towards the middle or end of next week. High temperatures will be in the 20s by next Friday. There will be a chance of snow at times next week too.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine

Latest News

1-2 inches likely
Light Snow And Arctic Air For The Weekend
Totals could top 2" in some places late tonight into Saturday. That would be more likely...
Brutally Cold Weekend; Tracking another round of snow Saturday
An inch or two of snow is expected late tonight and Saturday across most of southern Wisconsin.
A Bitterly Cold Weekend Coming Up
Snow expected through Friday morning.
Snow Tapers Off Late Tonight