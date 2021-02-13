More snow, near record cold and dangerous wind chills weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Winter is going to tighten its grip on Wisconsin this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to a round of light, fluffy snow Saturday and subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills Saturday and Sunday. The bitterly cold weather will stick around through early next week. Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the potential of subzero temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills.

First Alert Day - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

It’s very cold and snowy Saturday morning. Morning lows will generally range from -10 to - 5 degrees. A northwest wind at 5-15 mph is adding a big wind chill factor. Wind chills could be as low as -25 degrees. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect. Make sure to bundle up and cover up as much exposed skin as possible. Frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Snow will continue to develop across the area first thing Saturday morning. With the cold temperatures, it’s not going to take very long for snowy and slick spots to develop on the roads.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The widespread snow will continue through lunchtime on Saturday. The snow will taper off from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon. Most of the the falling snow should be out of the area by 5PM. Widespread snowfall totals will be between 1-2″ of snow. The type of snow that will accumulate will be light and fluffy. Even though the falling snow will move out this afternoon, expect snowy/slick roads through Sunday morning.

Snowfall Forecast - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday afternoon will be cold. High temperatures will only range from 0 to 5 degrees. With a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, wind chills will not come close to 0 degrees. Wind chills will likely range from -20 to -10 degrees.

Near record cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows temperatures will range from 10 to 15 degrees below zero. The forecast low for Madison is -12 degrees. The record low for Madison on February 14 is -13 degrees (1951). With a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, wind chills could be as low as -35 degrees. With wind chills this low, frostbite could develop in less then 15 minutes. A WIND CHILL WARNING and WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Near Record Cold (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday is the coldest day in the extended forecast. High temperatures on Sunday will struggle to hit 0 degrees. Wind chills will stay 10 to 20 below zero. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of snow late Sunday through early Monday.

Wind Chills & Frostbite Times - Sunday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Frostbite First Aid (WMTV NBC15)

The start of the workweek will be cold. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the single digits. Lows will be subzero Monday and Tuesday nights. This cold snap of weather will finally come to an end towards the middle or end of next week. High temperatures will be in the 20s by next Friday. There will be a chance of snow at times next week too.

