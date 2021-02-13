MPD: Vehicle with child inside stolen while car was left running

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car was stolen Friday night in Madison after it was left running and unattended, with a child inside.

According to an incident report, the car was parked around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Winnebago Street while the driver went into a restaurant to wait for their food, while the child stayed in the car.

The Madison Police Department explained that when the driver went back outside and saw that their vehicle was missing, they flagged down a passerby and told him his car was stolen. They then called the police.

The passerby checked the neighborhood on his own while police also responded, MPD continued, and eventually found the car a few minutes later near Winnebago Street at Linden Avenue.

MPD noted that the child was found safe inside the car and was reunited with it’s parents.

MPD is still investigating this incident and did not have any suspect information to share. They also added residents should not leave their vehicles unattended and unlocked, as many auto thefts happen because of this.

