Advertisement

MPD: Vehicle with child inside stolen while car was left running

MPD noted that the child was found safe inside the car and was reunited with it’s parents.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday...
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car was stolen Friday night in Madison after it was left running and unattended, with a child inside.

According to an incident report, the car was parked around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Winnebago Street while the driver went into a restaurant to wait for their food, while the child stayed in the car.

The Madison Police Department explained that when the driver went back outside and saw that their vehicle was missing, they flagged down a passerby and told him his car was stolen. They then called the police.

The passerby checked the neighborhood on his own while police also responded, MPD continued, and eventually found the car a few minutes later near Winnebago Street at Linden Avenue.

MPD noted that the child was found safe inside the car and was reunited with it’s parents.

MPD is still investigating this incident and did not have any suspect information to share. They also added residents should not leave their vehicles unattended and unlocked, as many auto thefts happen because of this.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire

Latest News

MTI challenges Madison schools comeback plan in open letter
Evers’ plan lets some cities collect sales tax, increases county cap
Madison resident Todd Femrite scopes up a bucket of sand to treat the sidewalks and driveways...
Exchanging salt for sand in cold temperatures
Proposal to raise taxes
Gov. Evers proposes increase to county, city sales taxes