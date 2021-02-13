Advertisement

Stoughton Norwegian Dancers host virtual ‘Norse Afternoon of Fun’

The annual community event will take place online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Stoughton Norweigan Dancers are hosting an online performance this Sunday.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers host an annual Norse Afternoon of Fun to showcase traditional Scandinavian folk dance and authentic Norwegian bunads or costumes.

This year, the community event will be virtual due to safety concerns.

“We have been fortunate enough to film ourselves dancing,” said Stoughton Norwegian dancer Emma Sperle. “It’s really important to our community. We love sharing the Norwegian culture with not just Stoughton, but people all over Wisconsin.”

The Norwegian Dancers are also hosting an online raffle with 25 different prizes donated by area businesses.

Dancer Eagan Olson says it’s an honor to receive support from small shops in Stoughton.

“Our community is very supportive of our group. It means a lot to our dancers to still be able to perform for them because it’s kind of a way of giving back to our community for supporting us,” said Olson.

The Norse Afternoon of Fun will take place on Sunday, February 14th at 1:30 p.m. and shown virtually on the Norweigan Dancer Facebook page.

To watch the performance, click here.

