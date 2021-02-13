Waiting for the Melt: Slightly Higher than Average Springtime Flood Risk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s about 16″ of snow in the pack outside NBC 15 - more than a foot across all of southern Wisconsin. At some point, it’s got to melt - Even if it doesn’t seem like it’ll happen anytime soon.

River gauges shaded in orange indicate an above 50% chance of *Minor* flooding this Spring. Green icons show a less than 50% chance for River Flooding this Spring. (WMTV NBC15)

The National Weather Service offices in Milwaukee and La Crosse have issued the first long-range river flood outlook for the Spring. As of early February, it appears that the next two months bring an average to above average risk of flooding. Risk of Spring flooding is above average along the Baraboo, Rock, Sugar, and Pecatonica Rivers. Average risk of flooding is predicted along the Wisconsin River.

The long-range flood risk takes into account several factors. (WMTV NBC15)

Several factors go into the Flood Outlook:

Streamflow -- the speed of the water in the Rivers. It’s above average after a very wet 2019. Precipitation was near normal in 2020, so the speed of our area Rivers never quite slowed.

Soil Moisture - This has been slowly going down since 2019, but with near average precipitation in 2020, it remains high, but slightly below normal.

The Snowpack - We started off Winter rather dry & mild. However, several snow events churned up a deep snow pack within the last month. Precipitation for the Winter has been around average. There’s about 2-4″ of liquid water in our snowpack if it were all to melt today. This is on the higher end, but slightly below average for this time of year. Higher water content is found in the snow pack along the Rock River which adds to the above average risk of flooding there. There is less snow along the Wisconsin River - which lowers the flood risk a bit.

Frost Depth - Frost goes down about 5-10″ in the soil across southern Wisconsin. A warmer-than-average start to the Winter kept the frost from growing deeper in the soil. Then, the snowpack got deep quick. Usually, frost depth would increase until March, but the deep snow pack has kept that from happening. A shallower frost will melt faster & allow more water to soak into the soil. That means less runoff & chances for flooding.

Temperatures - Of course, our temperatures play a huge roll in determining when the snow will melt - driving a big chunk of springtime flood risk. As mentioned before, we started off warmer than average, but the last few weeks have taken a turn to the cold. The recent cold has led to more ice in our rivers - increasing the risk of ice jams. However, the NWS calls for a low to medium ice jam risk.

The February temperature outlook indicates below-average readings through the end of the month. It’s a good bet that a majority of the snow pack will remain until March.

It’s important to keep in mind this is the first of three outlooks. Another outlook will be issued at the end of February and another in the middle of March. Additional snowfall or temperature changes could alter the flood outlook. Now’s a good time to begin flooding preparations - like checking to make sure your sump pump works or considering flood insurance if you live in a flood-prone area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.