Wisconsin Timber Rattlers become High-A affiliate of Milwaukee Brewers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers officially became a High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The Timber Rattlers were a Low-A affiliate of the Brewers in their minor league system from 2009 until now, the team explained.

Timber Rattlers President CEO and Co-Owner Rob Zerjav said everything their organization has done in the off-season has been to secure professional baseball in northeastern Wisconsin.

“This new relationship with Major League Baseball and a ten-year extended partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers does just that,” he said. “We are excited for what the future holds and can’t wait to get back to playing baseball this season.”

An affiliation between a minor league team and parent club can last up to four years, so this new Player Development Contract extends the time frame. The team also noted that this opens up the chance of a partnership between the Timber Rattlers and the MLB.

The schedule for the 2021 season is not ready yet, but the organization hinted that it would be released as soon as possible.

