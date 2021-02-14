Advertisement

Baldwin, Johnson comment on 2nd impeachment

Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin (Source: WMTV)
Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin (Source: WMTV)(NBC15)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senators released statements on their votes in the historical second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was one of 43 GOP senators who voted to acquit the former president.

Sen. Johnson released a statement, where he said: “The Democrats’ vindictive and divisive political impeachment is over. While there are still many questions that remain unanswered, I do know neither the Capitol breach nor this trial should have ever occurred. Hopefully, true healing can now begin.”

Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin took to Twitter to share she voted to convict.

She stated, “He should be held accountable for violating his oath of office and failing to support and defend our Constitution.”

Baldwin was one of 57 senators who voted to convict Trump.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Crews respond to structure fire in Fitchburg
The JP Cullen team is a top fundraiser at the Polar Plunge, held at Tyrol Basin this year.
Polar Plunge returns: Why people are tubing for a good cause
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. today for most of the state.
Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Continue
DHS: Over 200k Wisconsinites fully vaccinated