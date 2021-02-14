Crews respond to structure fire in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local crews are responding to an active structure fire on Meadowood Drive in Fitchburg Saturday night.

Dane County dispatch said a call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a residential house fire on the 5000 block of Meadowood Drive.

Fitchburg fire and police department, and other local crews are on the scene.

Officials ask people to avoid the area.

The Fitchburg Fire Department is currently responding to an active structure fire on Meadowood Dr in the City of... Posted by Fitchburg Fire Rescue on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Dispatch says the scene is ongoing as of 7:10 p.m. More information will be provided when it is released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.