Crews respond to structure fire in Fitchburg
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local crews are responding to an active structure fire on Meadowood Drive in Fitchburg Saturday night.
Dane County dispatch said a call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a residential house fire on the 5000 block of Meadowood Drive.
Fitchburg fire and police department, and other local crews are on the scene.
Officials ask people to avoid the area.
Dispatch says the scene is ongoing as of 7:10 p.m. More information will be provided when it is released.
