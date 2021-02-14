DHS: More than 965k COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows just over 12 percent of Wisconsinites – or 707,966 people – have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DHS updated its new vaccine dashboard Sunday, which also indicates four percent of the state population – 239,442 people – or has received both doses of the vaccine.

The Vaccine Distribution Summary, which is update weekly, reports a total of 1,152,025 vaccines have been allocated to the state via the federal government and Pharmacy Partnership Program. As of Sunday, 965,999 vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

DHS recorded 4,186 COVID-19 tests Sunday. Of those, 503 returned positive results while 3,683 returned negative results.

Thirty-four more people were hospitalized Sunday due to the virus, and one more death was recorded.

Total positive cases in the state reached 555,303 Sunday, while deaths reached 6,162.

