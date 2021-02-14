Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates crash with injuries

TOWNSHIP OF HERMAN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that left a 60-year-old man injured Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash on STH 33 approximately 2/10 miles east of Idaho Road around 2:20 p.m.

The initial investigation showed a 2011 Jeep was travelling east on STH 33 and was approaching a curve in the road to the left. The Jeep failed to negotiate the curve and went off the right/south side of the road, striking an embarkment, vaulting and overturning as a result.

Officials say at the time the 60-year-old driver was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, however it was later found that his injuries were not as serious as originally believed.

He was transported Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

