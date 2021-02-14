Advertisement

Gov. Evers’ new budget proposal includes $200 million to small business recovery efforts

Evers’ proposal totals more than $329 million in economic development initiatives
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In another Sunday announcement, Governor Tony Evers proposed $200 million of his 2021-23 budget to assist small businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release sent Sunday morning detailed the “aggressive economic development plans” Evers intends to take, including more than $29 million for workforce development and a new $100 million venture capitol program to jumpstart innovation. These funds are part of Evers’ Badger Bounceback agenda -- an effort to help the state’s economy “rebound, rebuild and recover.”

“Over the past year, our small businesses have seen the effects of this pandemic firsthand. I am proud of our small businesses and of the critical investments we made with our We’re All In grant program, but we know we have more work to do in making sure we can recover from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “These investments will ensure our main street businesses, our workers, and our state bounce back and better than before by helping folks recover from this pandemic while investing in new innovation and startups.”

Additionally, Evers is proposing an increase to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s annual block grant by $10 million in each year of the biennium budget. This will bring the total investment to $51.5 million per year, allowing for more resources across the WEDC’s range of programs.

Evers’ proposal totals more than $329 million in economic development initiatives. He will submit his two-year state budget proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday, which will then spend months reworking it before passing its own version this summer.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Dangerous wind chills possible Sunday - Monday morning
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Frigid temps freeze outdoor activities
Families find safe indoor activities during period of cold temperatures.
COLD ACTIVITIES
I-90/94 eastbound near WI-33 cleared of crash