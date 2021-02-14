Gov. Evers’ new budget proposal includes $200 million to small business recovery efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In another Sunday announcement, Governor Tony Evers proposed $200 million of his 2021-23 budget to assist small businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release sent Sunday morning detailed the “aggressive economic development plans” Evers intends to take, including more than $29 million for workforce development and a new $100 million venture capitol program to jumpstart innovation. These funds are part of Evers’ Badger Bounceback agenda -- an effort to help the state’s economy “rebound, rebuild and recover.”

“Over the past year, our small businesses have seen the effects of this pandemic firsthand. I am proud of our small businesses and of the critical investments we made with our We’re All In grant program, but we know we have more work to do in making sure we can recover from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “These investments will ensure our main street businesses, our workers, and our state bounce back and better than before by helping folks recover from this pandemic while investing in new innovation and startups.”

Additionally, Evers is proposing an increase to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s annual block grant by $10 million in each year of the biennium budget. This will bring the total investment to $51.5 million per year, allowing for more resources across the WEDC’s range of programs.

Evers’ proposal totals more than $329 million in economic development initiatives. He will submit his two-year state budget proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday, which will then spend months reworking it before passing its own version this summer.

