Feeling as low as -30°F Monday morning; Arctic air breaks later this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin thru noon Monday. Temperatures fall into the negative single/double-digits overnight. NW winds between 5 & 10 mph may produce wind chills down to as low as -30°F. Clouds hang around for much of Monday - allowing highs to only climb into the single digits.

A major winter storm is affecting the south Sunday. Meantime, arctic high-pressure is in place over the upper Midwest. Cold temperatures remain through Tuesday - although improving each day. Highs climb back into the teens and eventually the 20′s by mid-late week.

As the southern Winter Storm passes by tomorrow & early Tuesday, a few flurries are possible in far SE Wisconsin. No major accumulations are expected. However, lake-effect snow will be an issue for counties along Lake Michigan as well as the Chicago-area. A passing mid-level disturbance may bring a few flurries on Wednesday.

Another storm system swings across the Deep South again & launches NE on Thursday. The position of that storm has changed over the last 24 hours. Snow may stay out of southern Wisconsin, but the system will be monitored. Temperatures continue an upward trend into next weekend - approaching or surpassing the freezing mark!

