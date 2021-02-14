Advertisement

Feeling as low as -30°F Monday morning; Arctic air breaks later this week

While a major winter storm slams into the South, cold air hovers over the Midwest. Highs are back into the teens & 20′s mid-week.
Monday morning starts off in the negative single-digits/teens. Wind Chills could approach -30°F.
Monday morning starts off in the negative single-digits/teens. Wind Chills could approach -30°F.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin thru noon Monday. Temperatures fall into the negative single/double-digits overnight. NW winds between 5 & 10 mph may produce wind chills down to as low as -30°F. Clouds hang around for much of Monday - allowing highs to only climb into the single digits.

A major winter storm is affecting the south Sunday. Meantime, arctic high-pressure is in place over the upper Midwest. Cold temperatures remain through Tuesday - although improving each day. Highs climb back into the teens and eventually the 20′s by mid-late week.

As the southern Winter Storm passes by tomorrow & early Tuesday, a few flurries are possible in far SE Wisconsin. No major accumulations are expected. However, lake-effect snow will be an issue for counties along Lake Michigan as well as the Chicago-area. A passing mid-level disturbance may bring a few flurries on Wednesday.

Another storm system swings across the Deep South again & launches NE on Thursday. The position of that storm has changed over the last 24 hours. Snow may stay out of southern Wisconsin, but the system will be monitored. Temperatures continue an upward trend into next weekend - approaching or surpassing the freezing mark!

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

Forecast Wind Chill - Sunday 8AM
WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Dangerous wind chills possible Sunday - Monday morning
Wind chills could dip below -30°F Sunday morning. A Wind Chill Warning has been posted for...
Feeling near -30°F Sunday morning; Wind Chill Warning issued
WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Dangerous wind chills possible Sunday - Monday morning
Forecast Wind Chill - Sunday 8AM
More snow, near record cold and dangerous wind chills this weekend