Frigid temps freeze outdoor activities

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Frigid temperatures have forced kids to stay indoors. Parents have had to find safe, indoor ways to entertain their children during the pandemic.

Sun Prairie mom, Danielle Dimond, said the Prairie Kids Club Gym is where her kids go for indoor activities.

“I can feel comfortable coming here and my kids can be warm and safe,” Dimond said.

The Prairie Kids Club Gym Owner Jen Mead said more people are coming to the gym during the recent period of cold weather. With the increase of traffic during the pandemic, Mead made sure precautions were set. She said the indoor playground operates at 50% capacity and is disinfected multiple times a day.

“Parents are looking for places that they know and trust to take their children. they’re looking for activities for their children to do,” Mead said.

Families are also going to indoor golfing ranges at “X Golf” in Madison to stay entertained, safe and warm.

“It makes my heart happy because kids are the ones that are taking it the hardest,” Dimond said.

Dimond said she is just happy the kids don’t have to play in the the cold.

