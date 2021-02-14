Advertisement

Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers

Minneapolis Police Department
Minneapolis Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis will spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, even as some City Council members and activist groups are advocating to replace the police department following George Floyd’s death.

The council voted unanimously on Friday to approve the additional funding, which was requested by police.

The department says it only has 638 officers available to work, roughly 200 fewer than usual.

An unprecedented number of officers quit or took extended medical leave after Floyd’s death and the unrest that followed. The Star Tribune reports that the city hopes to have 674 officers by the end of the year.

