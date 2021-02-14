Advertisement

Polar Plunge returns: Why people are tubing for a good cause

The JP Cullen team is a top fundraiser at the Polar Plunge, held at Tyrol Basin this year.
The JP Cullen team is a top fundraiser at the Polar Plunge, held at Tyrol Basin this year.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Special Olympics Wisconsin is back with its biggest fundraiser of the year, and while it may look different, the cause is ever the same.

According to organizers, more than a hundred people signed up to slide down the tubing hill at Tyrol Basin. The Polar Plunge benefits more than 9 thousand “athletes” in Wisconsin (individuals 8 years and older with an intellectual disability.) While the pandemic has made everyone feel more isolated, the organization says it has worked hard to keep its athletes connected and engaged.

“It sets the stage for all of our tournaments and competitions and what we’re able to provide our athletes throughout the year,” event organizer Alyse Peters said.

The pandemic has also changed the format of the event. Since 2000, Special Olympics Wisconsin hosted events in Madison where teams dived head deep into icy waters. The move to Tyrol Basin was the “better way to social distance,” according to Peters.

Matthew Steplyk and his coworkers from JP Cullen are the top fundraising team, raising more than $17 thousand. “The cold really doesn’t matter,” Steplyk said. “It’s about raising money for Special Olympics and supporting the great work they do.”

A 6-year-veteran of the plunge, Steplyk had a personal reason for returning every year. “My mom actually is a special ed teacher so growing up I’ve been around her students. Quite frankly they’re some of the nicest individuals I’ve ever met on the planet. I enjoy doing what I can to help out.”

The fundraiser at Tyrol Basin has already raised more than $40 thousand. The deadline to donate online is March 5.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine

Latest News

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. today for most of the state.
Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Continue
DHS: Over 200k Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Valentine's Day Cards
Valentine's Day Cards