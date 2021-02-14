Advertisement

UW-Madison graduate student now latests Jeopardy! champion

The grad student said he's been hoping to compete on the show for years.
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW-Madison PhD student is now a Jeopardy! champion.

Lance St. Laurent competed on America’s Favorite Quiz Show on Friday, Feb. 12., achieving a life-long dream and defeating a four-time champion in the process.

“I feel generally overjoyed, overwhelmed...,” he said in a post-show interview. “Being here is a privilege, and honor and a huge achievement.”

St. Laurent is a long-time fan of the show and had been trying to be a contestant for about a decade.

“Me and my grandma also loved to watch Jeopardy! together, I’ve been trying to get on for years and years, in part in her honor,” he said. “I wish she had gotten to see it, she passed away just last year, but I did do it in her memory.”

Now a champion, he says she would be the proudest of him.

St. Laurent said he would have loved to have met Alex Trebek and talk classic film with him – St. Laurent studies film at UW – but said Ken Jennings was by far the next best possible person to play with.

“It’s of course an extremely happy thing, and I’m extremely excited about it. But it’s also so weird, because I’m just a guy. I’m not a TV star or special in any way like that. I definitely love attention,” he said, laughing. “This is still so new to me and so exciting to me, and I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

