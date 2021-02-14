Advertisement

Walkaway Huber inmate back in custody

David Pirtle
David Pirtle(Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old walkaway inmate who went missing Feb. 2, 2021 was found and taken into custody Saturday, according to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office.

David Pirtle was arrested by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say arrangements are being made to transfer him back to the Dodge Co. Jail.

Pirtle had been serving a 120-day and 60-day Huber sentence for Operating While Intoxicated and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. He had been on GPS monitoring.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

NICU babies
Too cute: NICU babies dressed as candy hearts
NICU babies
NICU babies dressed as candy hearts
Minneapolis Police Department
Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers
Gray Wolves
Wisconsin DNR to recommend harvest quota of 200 wolves