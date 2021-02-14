Walkaway Huber inmate back in custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old walkaway inmate who went missing Feb. 2, 2021 was found and taken into custody Saturday, according to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office.

David Pirtle was arrested by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say arrangements are being made to transfer him back to the Dodge Co. Jail.

Pirtle had been serving a 120-day and 60-day Huber sentence for Operating While Intoxicated and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. He had been on GPS monitoring.

