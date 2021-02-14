WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Dangerous wind chills possible Sunday - Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is going to be one of the coldest days this winter and is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Temperatures will struggle to hit 0 degrees Sunday afternoon. Dangerous wind chills will be possible all day on Sunday. Wind chills could be as low as -35 degrees Sunday morning and between 15 to 25 degrees below zero. WIND CHILL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES will be in effect Sunday morning and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES will be in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Overall, today will be brutally cold with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

First Alert Day - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Try to limit your time outside Sunday through Monday morning. Frostbite could develop on exposed skin in less than 15 minutes when wind chills approach -35 degrees and within 30 minutes when wind chills are between -25 to -15 degrees. If you must be outside, make sure to dress in layers and cover up exposed skin and know the warning signs of frostbite: numbness, blisters, painful feeling of “pins and needles”, hardening of skin, redness, waxy and color feel.

Frostbite First Aid (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will range from 5 to 15 degrees below zero. Wind chills tonight into Monday morning could be as low as -30 degrees. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect until 12PM on Monday.

Wind Chills & Frostbite Times - Monday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Monday and Tuesday are also first alert weather days due to the potential for subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills in the morning. Temperatures should warm a few degrees above 0 Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop to 10 degrees below 0 Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wind chills be as low as -25 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will be a chance of snow or snow flurries Monday night across the southeastern corner of Wisconsin. However, the better snow chances will stay south east of the area. Lake effect will also impact the lake shore early this week.

This Arctic cold snap will finally end towards the middle or the end of the workweek. Even though it’s not going to be warmer, it will be warmer. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s towards the end of the workweek and into next weekend. Snow chances could return towards the end of workweek and into next weekend.

