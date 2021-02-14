Wisconsin Air National Guard to conduct fighter jet training Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re awake around 10:00 p.m. Monday night you may see or hear jets from the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard taking off or landing in the area.

The National Guard says it will be conducting training flights in the evening beginning Feb. 15-18 and the following week Feb. 22-25.

While training usually takes place during the day, the National Guard says pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness training.

The pilots will follow flight paths designated to minimize noise to area residents, but F-16 fighter jets will be taking off and landing until approximately 10:00 p.m.

