19-year-old cancer survivor comes to Madison to get Make-A-Wish dream fulfilled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man who survived thyroid cancer made the trip to Madison to visit the Vermeer facility to see his Make-A-Wish dream become a reality.

Edgar Contreras wanted to start his own landscaping business, but he needed a trencher. With a little help from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Vermeer Wisconsin, and KS Energy Services, he not only received a brand-new Vermeer RTX250 pedestrian trencher, but he also was presented with a trailer to haul it, an update to his truck’s towing package, a generator, and more.

When Edgar said he wanted a trencher, we reached out to KS Energy, who in turn looped in the team at Vermeer Wisconsin and Vermeer Corporation,” Make-A-Wish’s Forrest Doolen explained. “The three organizations worked together to make sure they were providing more than just a piece of equipment — but also giving him the tools he needs to establish a business and support along the way.”

In addition to the equipment, Contreras is also getting operator training, business development consulting, as well as tips for getting a new company started.

“Everything from helping with the normal business things like service, parts and training support, to being a sounding board for business-related decisions, or just mentorship along the way, we’ll be here,” Vermeer’s Bear Reynolds promised.

According to the Make-A-Wish foundation, Contreras’ dream of owning his landscaping company started growing when he was young and helping his father install irrigation systems. After talking to his family, he decided a trencher was the best way to begin.

“This unique wish is near and dear to our hearts,” KS Energy’s Chris Brouwers said. “Edgar is a wonderful person who has risen to the challenges life has put in his way, and we’re confident he will be successful in the landscaping industry.”

