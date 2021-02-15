Advertisement

2 victims reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Madison during attempted Xbox sale

The two victims described the suspect as about 25-30 years old, 5′05″ in height and about 130 pounds.
(KWTX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old man and his friend attempting to sell an Xbox to someone they connected with online were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, the Madison Police Department reports.

The two victims arranged to meet their buyer around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot on the 7600 block of Mineral Point Road, according to an incident report.

MPD explained that the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the two victims. The suspect then allegedly took the Xbox, two cell phones and the 19-year-old’s black Honda Civic.

The two victims described the suspect as about 25-30 years old, 5′05″ in height and about 130 pounds. The suspect was also reportedly wearing an olive green jacket and black stocking hat at the time of the incident.

MPD noted that the two victims called police from a nearby Kwik Trip to report the incident. Police are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

New global health major at UW coincides with the pandemic
New global health major at UW coincides with the pandemic
Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, is a doctor who treats COVID-19 patients and was the third...
Visiting the vaccinated: What to consider when visiting someone whose received the COVID-19 vaccine
Visiting the vaccinated: What to consider when visiting someone whose received the COVID-19...
Visiting the vaccinated: What to consider when visiting someone whose received the COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
DHS: No set date for vaccine rollout ‘open season’ in Wisconsin