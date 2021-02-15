2 victims reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Madison during attempted Xbox sale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old man and his friend attempting to sell an Xbox to someone they connected with online were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, the Madison Police Department reports.

The two victims arranged to meet their buyer around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot on the 7600 block of Mineral Point Road, according to an incident report.

MPD explained that the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the two victims. The suspect then allegedly took the Xbox, two cell phones and the 19-year-old’s black Honda Civic.

The two victims described the suspect as about 25-30 years old, 5′05″ in height and about 130 pounds. The suspect was also reportedly wearing an olive green jacket and black stocking hat at the time of the incident.

MPD noted that the two victims called police from a nearby Kwik Trip to report the incident. Police are still investigating this incident.

