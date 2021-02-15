A new program helps students at Beloit College prepare for their futures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time, Beloit College hosted a Career Accelerator Program over the school’s extended winter break, giving students a chance to attend virtual workshops.

The program featured 74 workshops spanning two weeks, covering various topics, from internship placement and details on navigating a range of job fields to building a resume and cover letter.

The workshops also featured two keynote speakers, and 133 alumni joined to offer their insight to current students and give students a chance to network with possible employers. All the workshops occurred over zoom, which allowed students to fit the workshops around their schedules and attend from anywhere, even internationally.

The flexibility of the program and range of topics was a big hit for students.

“They were incredibly enthusiastic, I’ve gotten emails from students and alumni thank us for doing this, I’ve had students go to five, ten workshops,” said Jessica Fox-Wilson, who works in Beloit College’s Career and Community Engagement Center.

Fox-Wilson added that the timing of the program was very intentional. Staff wanted to allow students plenty of time to focus on the workshops and also a chance to attend an event over the long break. The Career Accelerator Program wrapped up at the beginning of February, leading up to the spring semester’s start on Monday.

