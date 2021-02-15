A Room of One’s Own finds a new home of its own

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown bookstore announced a big move Monday morning and it looks like the store’s owners are looking to stay there for a long time.

A Room of One’s Own detailed plans to move to the Atwood neighborhood on its Facebook page, saying it has signed a new 20-year lease for the space where Threshold used to be, at 2717 Atwood Ave., across from Victory Café, and between Stalzy’s and Daisy.

“This lease… gives us substantially more stability then Room has ever had given the constant shift of downtown development,” a post on its Facebook page read.

The bookstore currently sits in the 300 block of Gorham Street. With the move away from downtown, the owners celebrated all of the free parking that will surround the new shop, noting those extra spaces will certainly help with their plans for larger events (once the pandemic ends, naturally).

They also pointed out the 4300 sq. foot space will be filled with light, with windows everywhere and sunshine pouring down through the skylights.

Despite all of the changes, Room of One’s Own is still promising to be “the same bookish nerds behind the curation and vision of Room and will continue to actively nourish a queer-ecstativ anti-racist intersectional feminist space.”

According to the post, they expect to have the move to the new location complete by June.

The exciting news you've been waiting for! We are moving to 2717 Atwood Ave- the former site of Threshold Posted by A Room of One's Own Bookstore on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.