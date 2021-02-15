Advertisement

ARCTIC OUTBREAK - Over 70 percent of the lower 48 states is covered by snow

According to the National Digital Forecast Database, almost 70 cities are forecast to break to tie their low temperature record on Tuesday.
By James Parish
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the recent cold snap, the snow has really started to pile up across southcentral Wisconsin.

On Monday, the official snow depth in Madison was 15″.

Current Snow Depth - Madison
Current Snow Depth - Madison(WMTV NBC15)

Wisconsin is not the only part of the country covered by snow. According to the National Operation Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center, 70.4 percent of continental United States is covered by snow. Only a handful of states across the southeast do not have snow.

Snow Cover - United States
Snow Cover - United States(WMTV NBC15)

A major snowstorm brought heavy snow to parts of the Southern Plains and the South Sunday through Monday. Every country in Texas and Oklahoma was under a WINTER STORM WARNING at one point on Sunday.

This winter storm will continue to bring heavy snow to the Ohio River Valley and Northeast Monday night through Tuesday.

Another winter storm could impact the same part of the country later this week.

Snow is not the only problem for a large part of the country. The Arctic air has plunged has far south as Texas. Single-digit temperature readings are forecast as far south as San Antonio, TX and Houston, TX Tuesday morning.

Low Temperatures - Monday Night
Low Temperatures - Monday Night(WMTV NBC15)

According to the National Digital Forecast Database, 68 cities from Iowa to Texas are forecast to either tie or break their low temperatures Tuesday morning for February 16.

Record Temperatures Monday Night
Record Temperatures Monday Night(WMTV NBC15)

The Arctic outbreak will end this week. Temperatures will gradually warm the rest of the week.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs(WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

