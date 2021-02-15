Advertisement

Boy, 8, shot when bullet enters home; 16-year-old arrested

Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Feb. 15, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy was injured when he was hit by a bullet that entered his home while he was inside.

Police say the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested and the case was referred to county prosecutors for possible charges.

