Advertisement

DHS: No set date for vaccine rollout ‘open season’ in Wisconsin

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed last week that the general public would be able to get their vaccine by April.
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed last week that the general public would be able to get their vaccine by April, but Wisconsin’s top health agency noted Monday that it all depends on the supply the state receives from the federal government.

DHS spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt noted that the state would be able to get “many more” people immunized if their supply was increased. Wisconsin vaccinators have requested nearly four times the amount of doses that have been allocated.

“To us, this is an indicated that our vaccination partners can handle at least four times the amount of vaccine we are currently being allocated from the federal government,” Goodsitt added.

Wisconsin is allocated 90,000 doses per week, and both vaccines currently available require two doses in order for someone to finish the vaccination series. Goodsitt noted that based on the fact that allocations are decided on a weekly basis, the agency would not speculate on when the shots would be available to the general public.

Long-term care residents and staff, frontline workers and adults over the age of 65 are eligible to receive their shot.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, is a doctor who treats COVID-19 patients and was the third...
Visiting the vaccinated: What to consider when visiting someone whose received the COVID-19 vaccine
A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a...
DHS invests $6 million to promote equity in vaccine rollout
More than 240,000 Wisconsinites complete vaccine series
A closer look at Alabama's efforts to get coronavirus vaccines to rural and urban areas in the...
New US COVID variants increase pressure to vaccinate people