DHS: No set date for vaccine rollout ‘open season’ in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed last week that the general public would be able to get their vaccine by April, but Wisconsin’s top health agency noted Monday that it all depends on the supply the state receives from the federal government.

DHS spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt noted that the state would be able to get “many more” people immunized if their supply was increased. Wisconsin vaccinators have requested nearly four times the amount of doses that have been allocated.

“To us, this is an indicated that our vaccination partners can handle at least four times the amount of vaccine we are currently being allocated from the federal government,” Goodsitt added.

Wisconsin is allocated 90,000 doses per week, and both vaccines currently available require two doses in order for someone to finish the vaccination series. Goodsitt noted that based on the fact that allocations are decided on a weekly basis, the agency would not speculate on when the shots would be available to the general public.

Long-term care residents and staff, frontline workers and adults over the age of 65 are eligible to receive their shot.

