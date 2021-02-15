Janesville man arrested for 5th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested by the Janesville Police Department during a traffic stop for his 5th Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense Saturday.

Janesville resident Mickey Ploof, 42, was stopped by an officer for a traffic violation on S. Jackson Street near Riverside Drive. The officer saw signs of impairment and Ploof was arrested.

Ploof was out on bond for a previous OWI 5th Offense, which is a Class G felony. With his second OWI 5th offense, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison or have his license revoked for life.

He was also charged with operating while suspended and bail jumping.

Ploof is being held at the Rock County Jail. No date has been set for the trial.

