Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

(KWCH 12)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Janesville man was arrested over the weekend in Columbia Co. and booked on a single count of homicide.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Lee Mondy is accused of first-degree homicide. The report lists the offense date as late Sunday morning.

The booking report does not list the details of the allegations against Monday, however the time of the offense 11:35 a.m. corresponds closely with the time of a welfare check in which a woman was found dead and an unidentified man was taken into custody.

Previously, the Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. reported its officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a Welfare Check, at The VUE, on River Rd.

When the officers arrived, they reported finding the woman’s body as well as a man who told police he was okay.

Neither his name nor the name of the woman have been released. The police department has noted its investigation is still ongoing.

NBC15 News has reached out to both the Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. and Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office to confirm if the arrest and discovery of the woman’s body at the hotel are connected, but neither agency has responded.

