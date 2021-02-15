Advertisement

Madison Sky Zone confrontation leaves woman pepper-sprayed, needing stiches

.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old mother was shot with pepper-spray and left bloodied following a confrontation at a Madison recreational center, according to police.

A Madison Police Dept. report indicates the woman, whose name was not released, was with her young children at Sky Zone Trampoline Park on Saturday evening when she and another woman got into an argument.

At some point during the dispute, she was struck with pepper spray, police said. The report also noted she suffered scratch wounds to her face that required stitches.

Investigators stated the other woman was 31 years old and the women knew each other prior to the incident. However, her name was not released either and the department did not say if she faced any criminal allegations.

The MPD investigation is still ongoing, the report added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
City of Madison plow driver prepares for winter storm
With more snow coming, Madison warns it’s too cold for salt

Latest News

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Wolf hunt approved in Wisconsin as legal fight continues
Only one more ALERT DAY because of the bitterly cold weather
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing