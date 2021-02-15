Madison Sky Zone confrontation leaves woman pepper-sprayed, needing stiches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old mother was shot with pepper-spray and left bloodied following a confrontation at a Madison recreational center, according to police.

A Madison Police Dept. report indicates the woman, whose name was not released, was with her young children at Sky Zone Trampoline Park on Saturday evening when she and another woman got into an argument.

At some point during the dispute, she was struck with pepper spray, police said. The report also noted she suffered scratch wounds to her face that required stitches.

Investigators stated the other woman was 31 years old and the women knew each other prior to the incident. However, her name was not released either and the department did not say if she faced any criminal allegations.

The MPD investigation is still ongoing, the report added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.