More Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills to Start the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure continues to keep cold air in place over much of the nation’s mid-section. Highs in southern Wisconsin today will be in the single digits with afternoon wind chills in the teens below zero.

Wind chills as of 6:00 a.m. today are in the teens and 20s below zero. A few spots are are even seeing wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero. (wmtv weather)

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for all of southern Wisconsin until noon today. (wmtv)

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the region until noon today. Early morning wind chills will approach -30 in many spots. A little snow will be possible overnight as low pressure tracks to the south and east of here and northeasterly wind gathers moisture from Lake Michigan. Accumulation will be less than 1/4 inch in Madison. Along the Lake Michigan shoreline, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect due to accumulating snow. Some spots could see as much as 3 to 5 inches.

Through the middle and end of this week, we will experience a slow moderation in temperatures. Highs will return to the 20s beginning Thursday. By Sunday, the high is expected to be right around the freezing mark. Very little if and precipitation is expected over south-central Wisconsin through the week as well.

