More than 240,000 Wisconsinites complete vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 240,000 Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as of Monday.

The Department of Health Services’ daily COVID-19 dashboard notes that 240,907 residents, or 4.1% of the state population, have finished their vaccine series, while 715,375 people have received at least one dose.

The data also indicates that 958,387 doses have been administered to Wisconsin residents, so far. This includes Wisconsinites who have been immunized out-of-state, such as in Illinois or Minnesota.

Counties in the southwestern corner of the state are also nearing 20% for receiving at least one COVID-19 shot. Lafayette, Richland and Iowa County have all exceeded 18%, plus Dane, Sauk and Columbia County have all surpassed 15%.

About 15.2% of women in the state have received at least one shot, while 9.2% of men have been vaccinated. The department also notes that the population of people ages 65 and older that have received at least one dose has nearly met 40% on Monday.

DHS reports 405 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, noting on Twitter that these low case numbers can be “promising.” However, the number of tests conducted has also remained at low levels, with 4,086 tests performed. The seven-day rolling average is now at 762 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases ever reported has also reached over 555,000. It took nearly eight months for Wisconsin to report 250,000 positive cases on Nov. 6. It took only a little more than two months for the state to accumulate another 250,000 cases and reach 500,000.

From Dec. 4 until Jan. 8, Wisconsin accumulated about 100,000 new cases. We have surpassed that period of time since Jan. 8, and have only accumulated slightly more than half that number, or about 53,000 cases.

Thirty-eight people were newly hospitalized for the virus Monday, bringing the total number of patients up to 402. However, there are nearly 170 fewer patients in the hospital for the virus this week as compared to last Monday.

The number of patients in the ICU has also continued to dip from the previous week, with 116 patients in the ICU this week as compared to the 144 last Monday.

There were also four new death due to COVID-19 recorded on Monday, DHS added.

