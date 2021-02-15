Advertisement

MPD: Purse-snatching teen later crashed stolen car, 14-year-old also arrested

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teens were arrested over the weekend in connection with the thefts of two SUVs, one of which collided with two other vehicles before crashing into a snowbank.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were first called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the 16-year-old boy snatched a purse from a woman who was eating at the West Towne Mall food court and dove into a waiting stolen Mitsubishi Outlander.

Less than an hour later, a 2011 Nissan Rogue that had been left running was stolen as its owner was picking up a food order, the police report indicated. An MPD officer reported spotting the silver SUV soon afterwards, heading down John Nolen Dr. along with another stolen vehicle.

The Rogue struck two vehicles and eventually crashed into a snowbank on North Shore Drive, according to police. The 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy took off running and were soon tracked down by officers.

They were taken to the Dane Co. Juvenile Reception Center, where the pair were booked on counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting and obstructing, while the elder teen also faces a theft allegation related to the purse snatching.

MPD also noted one of the teens had been wearing a court ordered GPD tracker at the time of his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
City of Madison plow driver prepares for winter storm
With more snow coming, Madison warns it’s too cold for salt

Latest News

WSP: Two injured when wrecker hauling a semi struck an overpass
Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, is a doctor who treats COVID-19 patients and was the third...
Visiting the vaccinated: What to consider when visiting someone whose received the COVID-19 vaccine
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Boy, 8, shot when bullet enters home; 16-year-old arrested
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel