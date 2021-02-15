MPD: Purse-snatching teen later crashed stolen car, 14-year-old also arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teens were arrested over the weekend in connection with the thefts of two SUVs, one of which collided with two other vehicles before crashing into a snowbank.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were first called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the 16-year-old boy snatched a purse from a woman who was eating at the West Towne Mall food court and dove into a waiting stolen Mitsubishi Outlander.

Less than an hour later, a 2011 Nissan Rogue that had been left running was stolen as its owner was picking up a food order, the police report indicated. An MPD officer reported spotting the silver SUV soon afterwards, heading down John Nolen Dr. along with another stolen vehicle.

The Rogue struck two vehicles and eventually crashed into a snowbank on North Shore Drive, according to police. The 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy took off running and were soon tracked down by officers.

They were taken to the Dane Co. Juvenile Reception Center, where the pair were booked on counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting and obstructing, while the elder teen also faces a theft allegation related to the purse snatching.

MPD also noted one of the teens had been wearing a court ordered GPD tracker at the time of his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.