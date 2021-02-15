Neighbor clears way for firefighters to battle Sun Prairie blaze

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A neighbor stepped up Monday morning to help firefighters reach a burning barn and put down the flames before it could reach neighboring structures.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Co. explained the individual used an end loader to plow a path for the fire trucks to reach the building, in the 4800 block of Town hall Dr., adding that its teams were “extremely grateful” for the assistance.

The first firefighters on scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke coming from the interior, the fire department stated. Two goats were rescued from the barn and reunited with their owners as fire crews extinguished the blaze.

A Sun Prairie barn suffered extensive damage in a fire on Monday, February 15, 2021. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office blamed the fire on a heat lamp that had been tipped over. Investigators estimated the smoke and flames did approximately $25,000 in damage to the building and the equipment in it.

Firefighters used the opportunity to remind people they should keep all heating devices at least three feet away from any combustible material.

