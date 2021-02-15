Only one more ALERT DAY because of the bitterly cold weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GOOD NEWS - The ARCTIC OUTBREAK is almost over! Tuesday will be the last FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY this week because of the bitterly cold weather. Temperatures will slowly rebound this week. By midweek, high temperatures could be near 20 degrees and overnight lows could above 0 degrees. It looks like even warmer weather will arrive this weekend. High temperatures on Sunday could be near freezing, which is more seasonable for this time of year.

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Temperatures will only top out a few degrees above 0 degrees Monday afternoon. With a north wind at 10-15 mph, wind chills will range from 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Borderline dangerous wind chills will be possible, so try to limit your time outside. Make sure to bundle up and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.

A major winter storm will pass well south and east of the area Monday night. WINTER STORM WARNINGS extend from Texas to Maine. This winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Ohio River Valley and the northeast Monday night through Tuesday. The heavy snow is going to miss southcentral Wisconsin. However, a heavy band of lake effect snow will impact the Lake Michigan shoreline. Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Sheboygan could see 2-4″ or 3-6″ of snow Monday night through Tuesday. There will be a slight chance of snow Monday night for southcentral Wisconsin, but little to no snowfall accumulations and travel impacts are expected.

The bigger weather headline for us Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the subzero temperatures and the bitterly cold wind chills. For the 10th night in row, temperatures will drop below 0. With a north wind at around 10 mph, wind chills could be as low as 25 degrees below zero Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer, but still cold. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid teens. The wind will start to lighten up, so wind chills should not be as much of a factor Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop below 0 degrees for the last time this week Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Fortunately, the wind will be light, so the actual air temperature and wind chills should be about the same.

Overall, the rest of the workweek looks quiet and warmer. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s Wednesday through Saturday and overnight lows will be in the single-digits and teens. There will be a slight chance of light snow and snow flurries on Thursday, and maybe a better chance of snow over the weekend.

