Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi says the commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power.”

The speaker says in a letter to Democratic colleagues that the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.

