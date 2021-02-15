Police arrest suspect in ongoing drug investigation

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a suspect in an ongoing drug investigation at a Middleton home last week.

An incident report reports that the Dane County Narcotics Task Force seized $1,500, 7.7 grams of cocaine base, 5.3 grams of heroin, drug packaging and other evidence at a home on the 6200 block of Maywood Avenue on February 10.

Police arrested Maurice Bryant, 29, at the scene.

He was tentatively charged with delivery of fentanyl, two counts of delivery of heroin, two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent cocaine, possession with intent heroin and felony bail jumping.

