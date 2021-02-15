Advertisement

Rock Co. health care workers receive Valentine’s Day sweets

Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Valentine’s Day isn’t quite over for Rock County first responders and health care workers, as members of the community delivered special sweets on Monday.

According to a news release, the Janesville Art League and Rock County Historical Society raised money in order to deliver nearly 1,700 individually wrapped, heart-shaped cookies to these workers.

The Heart Art Committee, a group of Art League and RCHS members, started fundraising for the delivery in the fall of 2020 and was able to collect donations from 200 people. The groups noted that an anonymous donor provided a 100% match challenge grant if they could raise $1,000, which they exceeded.

Heart Art Co-Coordinator Arra Lasse said the organizations were overwhelmed with the response they received.

“The enthusiasm for the cookie project was another way our community showed how thankful people are for the dedication of our health workers and first responders,” Lasse said.

Janesville resident Becky Lane, of Lanes Bakery and Coffee in Madison, worked with the committee to get the sweet treats, they added.

