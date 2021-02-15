Advertisement

Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry

The TV special will air March 7
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.

The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey knows the couple well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to CBS. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

.
Suspect allegedly grabs woman in Madison parking lot, steals phone, wallet
DNA paternity test labs are not regulated by the FDA; rather, they may voluntarily apply for...
State laws and the lack of government oversight leave a multi-billion-dollar DNA paternity industry unchecked
A Vial Mistake: DNA paternity test mistakes have lasting effects
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike
A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a...
DHS invests $6 million to promote equity in vaccine rollout